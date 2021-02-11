Socially distance chapel not a problem at BCF

Pictured Above: BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen shares from his heart using an illustration from an optometrist, “Which lens is better? This one or that one?”

GRACEVILLE–Inspirational chapel services are among the many things that make The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville an incredible place for continued education and spiritual growth.

To maintain social distancing to keep the faculty, students, and staff safe, BCF has shifted the regular chapel services, held every Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST., to the large Wellness Center located on campus. Chairs have been positioned 6 ft. apart, students wear masks, and hand sanitizer is in the entranceway.

Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the campus, the AV team, and Music and Worship Division “have gone above and beyond to provide some beautiful praise and worship experiences in the new location as well as the exceptional preaching arranged through the President’s Office,” said Sandra Richards, director of Student Life and Marketing.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has not only preached in the socially distanced Wellness Center but is utilizing the exceptional preaching abilities found in his professors and staff to complete the chapel schedule for the spring semester.

During the first week of chapel, Kinchen greeted both new and returning students in the new “chapel environment” and shared from 2 Kings 6:7-8 about viewing the times through the Gospel lens. Using the illustration from an optometrist visit, Kinchen challenged students, faculty, and staff to look at the current situation and determine which lens they plan to look through. “Which lens is better?” he asked. “This one or that one? Gospel or worldly? Prayerfully we will look at the positive with all the great potential for sharing the Gospel message during this time.”

In addition to the exciting first few weeks of chapel, a list of the chapel speakers can be found on the school’s website at www.baptistcollege.edu. Although chapel services are not currently open to the public, BCF invites the community to watch via Facebook live (www.facebook.com/baptistcollege) or on Vimeo. Chapel speakers include professors and staff serving at the college. For more information, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.