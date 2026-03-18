Small Town Church Outreach Welcomes 19 New Believers in One Weekend

Wenonah Paulette Sorrell went from abandoned, to adopted, to addicted and finally redeemed. She shared her story at an outreach event hosted by Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church saw 19 professions of faith in one weekend, with an additional 30 people rededicating their lives to Christ. The church is actively engaged in reaching its local community and is committed to sharing the gospel of Christ.

“I’m always amazed at the positive impact outreach events have on our staff and congregation,” said Ted Bridges, pastor of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Most recently, the church hosted a three-day witnessing event that involved members of all ages.

From preparations beforehand to greeting attendees and sharing the gospel, the church enjoys bringing Scripture to life and helping others see how the Bible has an answer for every need. In recent weeks, their evangelism efforts reached 250 people who witnessed a dramatic retelling of how a person’s decisions can have far-reaching consequences, whether good or bad.

The event focused on the life of Paulette Sorrell, who was present at the weekend event and during Sunday morning worship. Her story traces a journey from abandonment to adoption, to addiction, and ultimately to redemption. She has now devoted her life to sharing the gospel through the telling of her story. Her presence made her story especially impactful for those in attendance.

The church sponsored a three-day event, using the talents of members of all ages, to show a dramatic retelling of the events of Paulette Sorrell’s life and how the gospel changes everything.

The church follows up with attendees through phone calls and home visits, ensuring that everyone knows they have a place to come, learn about the Bible, and be discipled to walk closely with Christ.

Through continued outreach and faithful follow-up, Walnut Hill Baptist Church remains committed to seeing lives transformed by the gospel in their community.