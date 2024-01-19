Sirmans Baptist Church, Greenville, FL

The Sirmans Baptist Church is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Interim/Senior Pastor. This is a bi-vocational position which involves among other responsibilities, leading a small congregation through weekly preaching, direction of the Leadership team and coordinating community evangelism/outreach. The congregation is small and rural. The candidate must qualify as cited in 1 Timothy 3, Titus 1 and 1 Peter 5:1-4; as well as align with the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. If interested, please submit your resume via email to sirmans168@outlook.com, with the title “Resume Submission for (Interim or Senior) Pastor. “