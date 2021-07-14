Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City, FL

Is seeking a full-time Children’s Pastor who has a passion to see children throughout the Plant City and surrounding areas come to know and serve Christ. The Children’s Pastor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the children’s ministry from birth through 5th grade.

This person must be someone who is passionate about reaching the next generation and building the local church. They must have experience in speaking, leading/recruiting volunteers, and the ability to connect and communicate with both parents and students.

Please email resumes to info@shilohpc.org