Shades Crest Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL

Is seeking a pastor who senses God’s call to equip our congregation to worship rightly, fulfill the Great Commission, and embody the Kingdom of God in the community and beyond.

We seek an energetic pastor who faithfully preaches and teaches from the scriptures, while providing Godly and visionary leadership.

For more information, see the church’s website or click here. Please send a cover letter, résumé, and recommendations to the Church’s administrative assistant, Connie Shaffer at cshaffer@shadescrest.org or by mail.

Shades Crest Baptist Church

452 Park Avenue

Hoover, Alabama 35226