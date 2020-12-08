Graduation
Seminaries announce Florida Baptist graduates

By Barbara Denman
Congratulations to these Florida Baptist graduates who will earn degrees from Southern Baptist Convention seminaries this fall. (Graduates from other seminaries will be added as received)

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

College at Southeastern

Bachelor of Arts in English

Jade Lindsey Labrada, Miami

Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies

Emily Abella, Miami

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Grace JoAnna Boyette, Coral Springs

Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry

Cameron Jacob Russell, Orlando

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Master of Arts in Christian Studies

Mathew Fleming Leach, Valrico

Judith Lynn Britt, Plant City

Ronald Edward Myers, Jr., Melbourne

Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Nathaniel Thomas Miller, Lakeland

Kevin Vance Wilder, Tampa

Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies

Kacee Jordan Gouin, Jacksonville

Master of Divinity with Advanced Biblical Studies

Brett Lewis, Pembroke Pines

Master of Divinity with Christian Ministry

John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven

Daniel Frank Harrington, Largo

Gregg Lalis, Tampa, FL

Brain Keith Goodman, Avon Park

Master of Divinity with Missiology

Jennifer Ruiz Duncan, Cottondale, FL

Doctor of Ministry

Paul Alan Colton, Titusville

Trent Joshua Gann, Panama City

Matthew Scott Gilmore, Lakeland

Agustin Manuel Hernandez, Jr., Miami

Andrew Martin Hoffman, Kissimmee

Richard P. Lindsey, Plant City

Thomas Houston Ratchford, Oviedo

Mitchell Ray Johnson, Winter Haven

Doctor of Philosophy

Randy Lamar Jackson, Milton

Barbara Denman

During her 30 years as Florida Baptists' director of communications, Barbara ventured across the state -- and to Cuba and Haiti -- to report on Baptist witness and, amid natural disaster, Baptist compassion.

Barbara and her husband, Dick, are currently enjoying spending time with their first grandchild, Finley, along with Finley's parents Ashford and Chantal and Barbara and Dick's daughter, Addie.

