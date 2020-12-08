Seminaries announce Florida Baptist graduates

Congratulations to these Florida Baptist graduates who will earn degrees from Southern Baptist Convention seminaries this fall. (Graduates from other seminaries will be added as received)
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
College at Southeastern
Bachelor of Arts in English
Jade Lindsey Labrada, Miami
Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies
Emily Abella, Miami
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Grace JoAnna Boyette, Coral Springs
Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry
Cameron Jacob Russell, Orlando
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Master of Arts in Christian Studies
Mathew Fleming Leach, Valrico
Judith Lynn Britt, Plant City
Ronald Edward Myers, Jr., Melbourne
Master of Arts in Christian Ministry
Nathaniel Thomas Miller, Lakeland
Kevin Vance Wilder, Tampa
Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies
Kacee Jordan Gouin, Jacksonville
Master of Divinity with Advanced Biblical Studies
Brett Lewis, Pembroke Pines
Master of Divinity with Christian Ministry
John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven
Daniel Frank Harrington, Largo
Gregg Lalis, Tampa, FL
Brain Keith Goodman, Avon Park
Master of Divinity with Missiology
Jennifer Ruiz Duncan, Cottondale, FL
Doctor of Ministry
Paul Alan Colton, Titusville
Trent Joshua Gann, Panama City
Matthew Scott Gilmore, Lakeland
Agustin Manuel Hernandez, Jr., Miami
Andrew Martin Hoffman, Kissimmee
Richard P. Lindsey, Plant City
Thomas Houston Ratchford, Oviedo
Mitchell Ray Johnson, Winter Haven
Doctor of Philosophy
Randy Lamar Jackson, Milton