Seminaries announce Florida Baptist grads

Congratulations to these Florida Baptist graduates who will earn degrees from Southern Baptist Convention seminaries this Spring. (Graduates from other seminaries will be added as received)
Southeastern Graduates
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies
Jordan Aaron Frederick, Palatka
Bachelor of Arts in Christian Counseling
Krista Marie Portas, Dover
Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry
Jordan Wesley Gibson, Naples
Jacob Waldon Kimbrell, West Palm Beach
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies
Joanna Grace Bergquist, North Fort Myers
Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies
Emily Grace Anderson, Port Charlotte
John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven
Master of Arts in Christian Marriage, Family, and Individual Counseling
Karen Ogilvie Harmon, Fernandina Beach
Master of Arts in Church Planting
Alex Preston Davis, Bartow
Jayson Charles West, Tampa
Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership
Logan Jerrell Bennett, Macclenny
Master of Divinity in Christian Ministry
John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven (also MAIS)
Lauren Sarah Giantaglia, Palatka
Jordan Wesley Gibson, Naples
Luke Michael Huertas, Tampa
Matthew Russell Karr, Ormond Beach
Phillip Thomas Scarnecchia, Jacksonville
Master of Arts in Christian Studies
Hannah Rachel Green, Lakeland
Andrew Mark Fernandez, Miami
Caylor Rye Anderson Myers, West Melbourne
Rafael Villalona, Miami
Master of Theology
Scott Jones, Niceville
Doctor of Ministry
David Michael Acton, Miami
Timothy Jordan Stephenson, Bradenton
Wendy Beth Summerlin, Pace
Sangita Victor, Tampa