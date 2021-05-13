Graduation
StatewideNews

Seminaries announce Florida Baptist grads

By Barbara Denman
Congratulations to these Florida Baptist graduates who will earn degrees from Southern Baptist Convention seminaries this Spring. (Graduates from other seminaries will be added as received) 

Southeastern Graduates

Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies

Jordan Aaron Frederick, Palatka

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Counseling

Krista Marie Portas, Dover

Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry

Jordan Wesley Gibson, Naples

Jacob Waldon Kimbrell, West Palm Beach

Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies

Joanna Grace Bergquist, North Fort Myers

Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies

Emily Grace Anderson, Port Charlotte

John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven

Master of Arts in Christian Marriage, Family, and Individual Counseling

Karen Ogilvie Harmon, Fernandina Beach

Master of Arts in Church Planting

Alex Preston Davis, Bartow

Jayson Charles West, Tampa

Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership

Logan Jerrell Bennett, Macclenny

Master of Divinity in Christian Ministry

John DeLancey Beward, Winter Haven (also MAIS)

Lauren Sarah Giantaglia, Palatka

Jordan Wesley Gibson, Naples

Luke Michael Huertas, Tampa

Matthew Russell Karr, Ormond Beach

Phillip Thomas Scarnecchia, Jacksonville

Master of Arts in Christian Studies

Hannah Rachel Green, Lakeland

Andrew Mark Fernandez, Miami

Caylor Rye Anderson Myers, West Melbourne

Rafael Villalona, Miami

Master of Theology

Scott Jones, Niceville

Doctor of Ministry

David Michael Acton, Miami

Timothy Jordan Stephenson, Bradenton

Wendy Beth Summerlin, Pace

Sangita Victor, Tampa

Barbara Denman

During her 30 years as Florida Baptists' director of communications, Barbara ventured across the state -- and to Cuba and Haiti -- to report on Baptist witness and, amid natural disaster, Baptist compassion.

Barbara and her husband, Dick, are currently enjoying spending time with their first grandchild, Finley, along with Finley's parents Ashford and Chantal and Barbara and Dick's daughter, Addie.

