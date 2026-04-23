Secret Sauce of Student Ministry

The right sauce changes everything! It can turn something dry, tasteless, and bland

into an explosion of mouthwatering flavor that makes your taste buds dance like a

gospel choir. The wrong sauce? Well… let’s just say it ruins the whole meal.



Every great barbecue joint has its Secret Sauce!



Here’s the truth: A lot has changed in student ministry over the past few decades.

Vocabulary has evolved, fashion trends have shifted, and the surrounding culture has

transformed dramatically. But I say this with deep conviction—two things have not

changed:

The unchanging Word of God! (I know you’re shouting “Amen!” At least, I hope

you are!)

The urgent need to reach souls, in our case, students, for Christ.

While strategies to reach students have adapted to keep pace with cultural shifts, one

thing has remained constant: the Secret Sauce.

What Is the Secret Sauce?

Glad you asked! The ingredients won’t surprise you—you already have them in your

pantry. Before you close that MacBook or swipe away, let’s give you a taste.



Recent studies highlight a promising shift among students. According to the Springtide

Research Institute’s 2024 data on 1,112 13-year-olds (the oldest of Gen Alpha), 66%

identify as Christian. Even more encouraging: many of these young teens express

belief in a higher power with no doubt.1



The Bible reminds us in Matthew 9:37 CSB, “The harvest is abundant, but the workers

are few.” As student leaders, we often feel the weight of the second half—we’re always

short on volunteers. But don’t overlook the first half: The harvest is abundant!

Where Is the Harvest?

The harvest is right in your pantry! Yes, the pantry, that is your community. God, in His

divine sovereignty, gathers hundreds and thousands of students together every

Monday through Friday in local schools.

Even better: due to cultural and resource shifts, many schools are desperate for

community help, like volunteers, program support, meals, and more.

You cannot reach the people God has called you to reach if you’re unwilling to go

where they are.

The Secret Sauce (It’s Not Really a Secret!)

As a former IMB missionary, I can testify: no matter where you serve, the harvest is

abundant!



Here are the key ingredients:

Pray — Immediately and without ceasing. Pray for the harvest, the schools, the

students, and open doors.

— Immediately and without ceasing. Pray for the harvest, the schools, the students, and open doors. You — You must be willing to be the farmer. Train yourself, your students, and

your volunteers to become the best “farmers” possible with the Word of God

and the heart to share the Gospel!

— You must be willing to be the farmer. Train yourself, your students, and your volunteers to become the best “farmers” possible with the Word of God and the heart to share the Gospel! Go — Head to the fields! You don’t need everything figured out or perfect—just

go. God will use you and work through you to figure it all out.

One simple phone call changed everything for me. Shortly after arriving at First Baptist

Dover, I called a few local schools to introduce myself, ask how I could pray for them,

and offer help. To my surprise, the floodgates opened and opportunities poured in to

bring living water as the Gospel reached the harvest.

Here’s a practical 7-step plan to apply the Secret Sauce:

Pray — The harvest is abundant. Start here and never stop. Strategize — Like a good farmer, do the groundwork. Check for existing

Christian clubs, sports teams needing a chaplain, admin/staff meal needs, etc. Go — Open a browser tab, search for nearby schools, and call. Ask to speak

with the principal, assistant principal, or social worker. Simply say, “How can I

(or our church) help?” Train — Equip your youth, parents, and volunteers. Use their school

connections to gain access. Teach students to lead or even start clubs. Whether

you have 15 or 150 on Wednesday night—praise God and deploy them! Engage the Church — Rally the body. Recruit key people to cook meals,

provide resources, or meet specific needs. Share the Gospel with Conviction — God has placed you there to be a light. In

every opportunity, clearly share the Gospel. Empower your students to do the

same. Play the Long Game — Take faithful steps and trust God for the results. You will

minster to hundreds of students, faculty, and parents.

The Secret Sauce hasn’t changed! The food has but the sauce is simple, Go and be

faithful to those God has called you to. The harvest is ready. Let’s get cooking!

You’ve got this, go make disciples!

George Scott Meyer

Student Pastor

First Baptist Church

Dover Florida

George.Meyer@fbcdoverfl.com