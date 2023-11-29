Second Baptist Church in Waycross, Georgia is seeking a student minister who serves in the primary pastoral role for Students in grades 6-12. The student minister would regularly interact and facilitate events with students in K5 – 5th grade and serve as the director of the UPWARD Basketball program. The candidate’s education and experience should reflect someone who has a vocational call to work with students. Please send resumes and inquiries to studentminister@secondbaptistwaycross.com.