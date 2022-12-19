Vacation Bible School, or VBS, remains one of the most popular ways for churches to reach their community and unchurched families. This summer churches across the state of Florida are preparing to teach kids of all ages. No matter how you do VBS–whether it’s in the morning, in your backyard, or some other time over the course of the summer–plan to have a concentrated amount of time dedicated to the discipleship of the next generation of Christ followers.

Spin the spinner, beat the clock, skip ahead, and level up at this year’s VBS. LifeWay’s “Twists & Turns” is focused on Psalm 25:4 “Make your ways known to me, Lord; teach me your paths. Kids will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twist and turns of their lives. They’ll find that even when they mess up it is not ‘game over.’”

Mark your calendars to bring your whole team to one of the seven trainings across Florida!

This year, we have added classes that are not theme specific to “Twists &Turns,” but general for any VBS / Kids Ministry training. Topics that are great for any VBS and Kids Ministry training include: Sharing the gospel with kids; Training your volunteers; Safety and security; Classroom expectations for the churched and unchurched; and Follow-up.

Last year, the Florida Baptist Convention trained hundreds of leaders. I pray that you and your church will say YES to VBS and that I will see you at VBS training.

Kelley Pekarek

Regional Trainings

EAST: North Jax March 4, 2023

SOUTHWEST: Sarasota Baptist March 11, 2023

NORTH: Seminole Baptist March 25, 2023

WEST: Hiland Park April 1, 2023

CENTRAL: FBC Kissimmee April 15, 2023

WEST: Pine Terrace April 15, 2023

SOUTHEAST: Parkridge Church April 22, 2023