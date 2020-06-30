San Jose Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Florida

Is looking for a full-time worship/associate pastor.

San Jose has a blended/contemporary style of worship that is led by talented and experienced adult and youth praise teams in our services.

The worship pastor will be responsible for the overall planning and leadership of our worship ministry, as well as at least one other ministry area, such as administration, missions, or education/discipleship, depending upon gifting and calling. He must have a willingness to work with all areas of the worship ministry – singers, adult and youth bands, choir, and tech crew – and be a pastor at heart first and foremost.

For additional details and submission information, please go to www.sanjosebaptist.com/jobs.