Russell Baptist Church, Green Cove Springs, FL
Russell Baptist Church (Green Cove Springs, FL) is seeking a full-time Pastor of Youth and Young Adults to lead students (middle school–college) in discipleship, biblical teaching, and outreach. Candidates must meet 1 Timothy 3:1-7 qualifications, affirm the BF&M 2000, hold a bachelor’s degree (theology/ministry preferred), and have 3-5 years of ministry experience. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to info@russellbaptistchurch.com. Full job description: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L13opJhNf0akW1CTHINDPZ28PTVktnRW/view?usp=share_link.