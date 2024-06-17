Rosemont Baptist Church of Niceville FL is seeking a full time Senior Pastor to lead and shepherd our congregation which consists of mostly older adults and elderly people. This Senior Pastor supervises 4 paid staff members, including the Music Minister, Youth Director, Administrative Assistant, Custodian. This Senior Pastor preaches and teaches Biblically sound sermons twice weekly, along with many administrative duties during the week, including caring for the flock. Email resumes to music@rbcniceville.org