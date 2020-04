Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, a licensed Christian residential home for boys age 7-18, is seeking a mature, hardworking, Christian married couple to serve as full-time cottage parents.

Housing, salary, and benefits provided.

We are located near Palatka, FL. Go to rbr.org for more information. Send resume to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Rd., Palatka, FL 32177 or email to rbrdirector@gmail.com.