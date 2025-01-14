RiverTown Church; Jacksonville, FL is looking for a Jesus-focused Worship Leader. The role is part-time, but potentially more hours if combined with the Youth Leader role. We are a disciple-making church laser focused on Jesus on San Pablo Road. We are primarily a young church, with a decent size senior adult group, leading to a multi-generational feel. Facilities are recently remodeled, with a modern feel to our auditorium & green room. Please contact us at admin@rivertown.com.