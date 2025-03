RISE Baptist Church, Micanopy, FL is seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor to lead our congregation in worship on Sunday nights. Requesting availability on Wednesday nights for small group participation or various meetings. We are a Southern Baptist Church and affirm the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. We are a newly established church looking for the pastor that God is leading to us. To apply send resume to: RISE Baptist Church at RISEsearchteam24@gmail.com.