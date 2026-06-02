Resolutions Committee releases slate for 2026 SBC Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE (BP) – The slate of resolutions for the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention has been released by the committee appointed by SBC President Clint Pressley. The group has released resolutions dealing with current SBC topics such as the office of the pastor and disability ministry along with cultural topics like immigration, political violence and artificial intelligence.

Committee Chair Hunter Baker said the group listened to resolution submitters. The resolutions are available at sbc.net.

“Southern Baptists can be proud of the people and the process for working through resolutions. This year, we worked exclusively with the resolutions that were submitted without writing new ones,” Baker told Baptist Press.

Hunter called it a privilege to work with the group as they focused on trying to build consensus among Southern Baptists.

“Speaking as a Baptist layman, I was highly encouraged by the moral and spiritual seriousness, the sensitivity, the skill, the intelligence and the constructive nature of the gathered members of the committee,” he said.

Baker serves as the provost and dean of faculty at North Greenville University. He holds a law degree from Houston University and a Ph.D. in politics and religion from Baylor University.

Resolutions include:

On the 250 th Anniversary of the United States and the Baptist Contribution to Religious Liberty

Anniversary of the United States and the Baptist Contribution to Religious Liberty On Appreciation for the City of Orlando

On the Church’s Opportunity for Evangelism, Discipleship, and Care for Persons with Disabilities and Their Families

On Assisted Suicide and the Sanctity of Life

On Political Violence and Speech

On Antisemitism

On Immigration, Human Dignity and the Rule of Law

On Finishing Well in Life and Ministry

On Appreciation for Bivocational and Volunteer Pastors

On the Nature and Importance of the Physically Gathered Church in a Digital Age

On the Office and Function of Pastor/Elder/Overseer

Baker said he particularly enjoyed working on the resolution aimed at celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday and the one that encourages pastors to persevere in ministry.

“Just as Christians are sometimes demoralized when one of our leaders falls, we are likewise stirred and inspired by those servants who finish their course in a strong and obedient fashion,” he said.

On the office of pastor/elder/overseer

“Confusion has arisen in some Southern Baptist churches regarding the relationship between the title, office and function of pastor, including the use of title ‘pastor,’ ‘elder’ or ‘overseer’ for roles that either do not carry the responsibilities of the pastoral office or are assigned in ways inconsistent with the Convention’s articulated understanding of Scripture on this matter,” the committee said in bringing its resolution on the topic.

Baker said the committee relied on Scripture and the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 as they forwarded the motion.

“For the vast majority of Southern Baptists, I think this issue is one that has always been settled by Scripture as opposed to the interpretation of various church authorities,” Baker told Baptist Press, “We believe that by focusing on what the Bible says about the office of the pastor, we are able to effectively express where Baptists already are.”

The resolution speaks to the church office as it says, “the New Testament presents the pastoral office and the function of pastoral oversight of the church as inseparably connected.”

It goes on to call for churches to “maintain clarity and integrity in their ministerial titles and practices so that nomenclature is not used in ways that obscure or contradict the Convention’s adopted statement of faith regarding the pastoral office.”

The resolution goes on to give thanks “for the indispensable service, discipleship, evangelism, missions work, and ministry contributions of women throughout Southern Baptist life and encourage churches to continue affirming and deploying women in biblically faithful ways.”

It also calls for “pastors to teach and uphold the biblical pattern of church leadership, which includes exemplifying the qualifications of godly character and conduct prescribed in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9.”

On Immigration

Resolutions often deal with cultural issues that impact Southern Baptist churches and their role as Christian witness to the community.

“Immigration has been at the top of the national agenda for over 20 years now,” Baker said, “It is an issue that has proven challenging for both church and state as we grapple with what it means to work through issues of both justice and mercy.”

The resolution calls for “support for lawful immigration enforcement carried out justly, humanely, and according to due process, including the removal of those whom the government duly prioritizes for deportation and accountability for criminal activity, human trafficking, and unlawful employment practices,” and, for the rejection of “nativism, racial or ethnic hostility, ethno-nationalism, discrimination, and all ideologies or rhetoric that deny the equal worth and dignity of any people group regardless of immigration status, while also affirming that Christian compassion and hospitality do not negate lawful order or excuse indifference to public justice and social peace.”

In the resolution, Baker says he believes the committee found “a way that respects the law and encourages recognition of the dignity of those people who are navigating challenges.”

He hopes the resolution will help lead to the creation of a “more predictable and consistent system and away from a discretionary one that leaves systems overwhelmed and millions of people not knowing where they stand.”

On Disability Ministry

A resolution On the Church’s Opportunity for Evangelism, Discipleship and Care for Persons with Disabilities and their Families calls on “churches of every size and in every community to develop or expand plans for inclusion of children, youth, and adults with disabilities so as to ensure that no family is forced to choose between the particular needs of a family member and the fellowship of the church.”

Baker says the story of Jesus’ compassion on disabled persons and the prominence of those stories in the Gospels guided the committee’s direction in the resolution.

“Our churches should be the most welcoming places in the world for people dealing with mental and physical challenges,” he said.

“This resolution helps encourage us all to put that hospitality on the agenda. Even when we lack resources, we can make it a point to seek them and to do everything we can to bless every person coming to worship, learn, pray, and hear the Word proclaimed,” Baker told Baptist Press.

It also calls on “seminaries, entities, state conventions, and associations to highlight the need for churches and their leaders to have the training, skills, and resources needed to care compassionately for families navigating the complexities of special needs.”

On Political Violence

In an era when politically motivated violence permeates national news, the committee is bringing a resolution calling on Southern Baptists to “reject any claim that righteous ends justify unrighteous means, affirming that the cause of truth is never served by lies, the cause of justice is never served by lawlessness, and the cause of life is never served by murder.”

Baker says he was moved by this resolution based on public observation and personal experience.

“Virtually every American feels the deep polarization that has exerted ill effects upon churches and communities. I personally saw the strain in families and Sunday school classes at my own church in the past. In extreme cases, violence has become a recurring phenomenon as we observe assassinations, assassination attempts, mob violence, rioting, and a refusal to honor time-honored American values such as the freedom of speech,” he said.

The resolution not only calls for an end to violence, but speaks to its root cause, saying: “We reject hatred, malice, slander, dehumanization, intimidation, reckless speech, and contemptible conduct as inconsistent with Christian discipleship, while also rejecting a false peace that refuses necessary truth.”

Baker believes messengers should take the opportunity to address this issue, “With this resolution, the committee pointed to the dignity inherent in every person created by God and urged Americans to rediscover a better way to engage with each other politically.”

Resolutions at the Annual Meeting

The committee will present the resolutions to Southern Baptist messengers:

Tuesday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 10, 11:25 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.

The SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 9-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.