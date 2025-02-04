Reality Church inspires hope and empowers community

MIAMI— The single mother was living in a motel with her four children, barely scraping by financially from one day to the next. Through a partnership between Reality Church and CarePortal, church members at the three-year-old church plant in Miami learned about the family in need and immediately stepped in to help, providing basic household products, toys for the children, and even a folding wagon to make their day-to-day life a little easier.

“We prayed with her, let her know she wasn’t alone, and reminded her of God’s presence in her life,” said Panos Kourtesis, a leader at Reality Church and national director of partnerships for One More Child.

Working in tandem with this national platform, Reality Church can meet pressing needs in its community by delivering essential support and embodying Christ’s love through practical initiatives.

Meeting needs, preserving families

CarePortal functions as a bridge between vetted community needs and churches eager to serve. When a family in crisis, such as a grandmother stepping in to care for her grandchildren, requires items like beds or school supplies, local nonprofits and agencies post these needs on the platform. Churches within the family’s vicinity receive the request and can respond swiftly.

Kourtesis describes CarePortal as “a prevention piece” that allows churches to keep families intact. “Instead of children being placed in foster care, we can meet the need—whether it’s a crib for a newborn or basic hygiene items for a single mom—and make an immediate impact,” he shared.

Since joining CarePortal, Reality Church has served 109 children, fulfilled 89 requests, and had an economic impact exceeding $225,000. These efforts have preserved families and strengthened the church’s connection to the surrounding community.

The heart of the church in action

At Reality Church, the commitment to CarePortal is driven by senior pastor Carlos Lollett, whose vision to serve children and families has inspired the congregation. “From the pulpit, Pastor Carlos has cast the vision, ‘This is what the church does—serve others as Christ did,’” said Kourtesis.

Each response to a CarePortal need is more than a delivery of goods. Reality Church members include handwritten notes, invitations to church services, and even Bibles. “We want families to know they are loved, seen and valued,” said Kourtesis. “It’s about extending hope, not just meeting material needs.”

Mobilizing the congregation

The partnership with CarePortal has ignited a fire within Reality Church members. The church holds regular training sessions to equip volunteers, and its lively WhatsApp group ensures that urgent needs are met promptly. Volunteers often use their lunch breaks or free time to shop for items and deliver them directly to families.

This individualized approach has resonated with church members and visitors alike. Sharing stories and statistics during services has encouraged more members to get involved, while guests express admiration for the church’s intentionality and compassion.

A growing network of compassion

CarePortal’s reach in Florida has been transformative, thanks partly to the Hope Florida initiative championed by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. Florida churches use the platform for free, funded by the state, unlike in other states where churches must pay to participate. This investment has resulted in a significant impact: more than 28,000 children served statewide, with an economic impact of $12.5 million.

Reality Church’s leaders are eager to see more congregations join the movement. “CarePortal simplifies the process of helping others and ensures the church is a central part of the community,” said Kourtesis. He encourages other churches to visit CarePortal.org to learn more.

Through CarePortal, Reality Church is empowering its members to live out their faith every day of the week. “This isn’t just about Sunday worship,” said Kourtesis. “It’s about mobilizing the church to be active missionaries in its community.”