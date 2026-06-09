Purvis to be nominated as first vice president of Southern Baptist Convention

ORLANDO, Florida — Paul Purvis, lead pastor at Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, Florida, will be nominated for first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Alan Brumback, lead pastor at First Naples, plans to nominate Purvis for the role during the Wednesday morning business session.

“It is my honor to nominate my friend, Pastor Paul Purvis to serve our Southern Baptist Convention as First Vice President,” said Brumback.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing Paul’s humble servant leadership both in his local church and the Florida Baptist Convention. He is a man of deep faith, devoted prayer, and genuine encouragement to others.”

Paul Purvis, lead pastor at Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, Florida, will be nominated for first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the 2026 Annual Meeting. Photo taken at the 2023 Florida Baptist Convention in Lutz, Florida.

In Purvis’ 15 years of pastoring at Mission Hill, the church has given $699,233 to missional giving, which includes over $500,000 to the Cooperative Program.

The church has also celebrated baptizing 1,395 in the last 15 years.

Previously serving as the Florida Baptist Convention president in 2022 and 2023, he delivered a final message for the convention encouraging the convention to “determine to live your life surrendered to the rule of the King right where you are every day.”

In his time pastoring in Temple Terrace, Purvis led his church to change its name to better reach the community. The church has grown from a single location in Temple Terrace to a multi-neighborhood church with three locations.

More than 65 nations are represented in the multicultural and multiethnic church, and services are translated into multiple languages.

Purvis has been actively involved in denominational work for many years in multiple roles.

Paul Purvis, pastor of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, delivered a stirring message at the 2025 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference, urging believers to “keep running, even when persecuted,” drawing from Hebrews 12:1–3 and 11:35–40.

“Paul has a heart for the Gospel and a love for pastors,” added Brumback. “He loves our cooperative efforts, and I am confident that he will serve our Convention well and help keep our focus on the Great Commission.”

As of Tuesday morning, June 9, Purvis joins Craig Carlisle, director of missions for Etowah Baptist Association, as candidates for the role of first vice president.

Charles W. Smith, president of the University of Mobile and a member of Redemption Church in the Mobile area, plans to nominate Carlisle.

The election of the first vice president is scheduled to take place at 8:35 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 9.

More information about candidates for the Southern Baptist Convention can be found in the SBC Annual Meeting mobile app.