Providence Church in Ormond Beach, FL is seeking a full-time Children’s Ministry Pastor to lead a Christ-centered, engaging, and safe ministry for children. The ideal candidate will have a heart for kids’ spiritual growth, strong leadership and organizational skills, experience in ministry or volunteer leadership. Responsibilities include recruiting and equipping volunteers, preparing curriculum and classrooms, overseeing safety and check-in procedures, supporting parents, and coordinating with church staff for services and events. The pastor will also help plan special activities, invest in personal and spiritual growth, and model Christ-like leadership while actively participating in the life of the church. Resumes to: jesse.herbruck@theprovidencechurch.org