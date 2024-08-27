Providence Baptist Church, Grand Ridge, FL

Providence Baptist Church, Grand Ridge, Florida is prayerfully seeking a full time Associate Pastor. Church information can be found at pbcgrandridge.com. Candidates must meet the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9, express a clear call to vocational ministry, and subscribe to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Ministry related degree preferred, degree in steady progress considered. A job description is available upon request. Please send a resume and cover letter to office@pbcgrandridge.com.