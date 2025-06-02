Priscilla Baptist Church, Bell, FL is seeking a Part Time Youth Pastor to lead and direct the youth ministry. Duties include teaching, mentoring, organizing events, and providing spiritual guidance to youth, as well as collaborating with other church staff, youth council and parents. Skills and Qualifications: Strong interpersonal and communication skills, familiarity with youth culture and trends, passion for discipleship and missions, organizational and planning skills, theological training or formal education in ministry or related fields. Salary: $35,000 – $38,000. Please submit resume to: pbcbell@outlook.com