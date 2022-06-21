Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando, FL

is currently in the process of filling the position of Pastor. For this reason, we have developed this profile to get closer to what the church has defined as its future Pastor. Our CBP committee will be fully complying with this church mandate, bringing us closer to the desired profile.

Nuestra Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando, esta en estos momentos en el proceso de llenar el puesto de Pastor. Por esta razón hemos desarrollado este perfil con la finalidad de acercarnos a lo que la iglesia ha definido como su futuro Pastor. Nuestro comité CBP, estará cumpliendo cabalmente este mandato de la iglesia acercándonos al perfil deseado.

Click here (ENGLISH | ESPANOL) to view the requirements that we will consider in the candidates to interview.