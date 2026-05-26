Prayer partnerships join service opportunities for Crossover

Pictured above: Nills Recinos, a member of First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, prays over a couple who attended a block party hosted by the church as part of last year’s Crossover. BP file photo

ORLANDO (BP) – Crossover leaders are calling on others to begin the work of Southern Baptists’ pre-Annual Meeting evangelistic outreach 10 days before volunteers descend on the greater Orlando area.

Those wanting to join Crossover on-site can still register to do so. However, a link to show one’s commitment to pray (in both English and Spanish) for the effort is on the same page.

“As one of the largest evangelistic efforts in our state in recent years, we’ve sought to open as many doors as possible for churches to participate,” Florida Baptist Convention East Regional Catalyst Patrick Coats told BP. “This ministry has been faithfully lifted up in prayer, and we would love for leaders to let us know as they commit time to pray.”

Leaders have set a goal of 1,000 participating churches, 10,000 Gospel engagements and 1,000 decisions for Christ. A large contingent of sports-based outreach events begins the first day of June, culminating on Saturday, June 6, before many churches host a Harvest Sunday.

Patrick Coates

Expectations for how God will move among the events are high, said JJ Washington, national director of personal evangelism for the North American Mission Board (NAMB).

“The host churches have finalized their evangelistic event plans, and hundreds of volunteers have already signed up to serve alongside these host churches,” he said, noting that students from New Orleans, Southeastern and Southwestern seminaries will join others in door-to-door evangelism over the five days.

“We are calling on our SBC family to pray for us in this evangelistic endeavor,” Washington continued. “As Oswald Chambers said, ‘Pray does not equip us for the greater works; prayer is the greater work.’ Please pray for the Lord to do exceeding, abundantly and immeasurably more than we can ask or imagine for His glory alone!”

Hundreds of churches have committed to participating through hosting, serving and praying, added Coates, who issued a call for more prayer warriors in a video.

“Together, we are anticipating a mighty work of the Lord in Greater Orlando,” he said. “We cannot wait to hear how hearts are changed through the hearing of the good news of Jesus Christ.”

By Scott Barkley

Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.