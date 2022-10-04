Pray for Cuba: A message from Kurt Urbanek, International Mission Board strategy leader for Cuba

The Western Baptist Convention’s Disaster Relief team along with Send Relief, Florida Baptists and other partners are responding to the devastation left as the eye of Hurricane Ian passed over Cuba Sept. 27. There is very little electricity, water, food and shelter left in its wake. We praise God that the assessment and response teams are delivering much needed food, medicine, clothing and most importantly the love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Thank you, Florida Baptists, for your love for the Cuban people. Please pray that those impacted by the storm can find potable water. Pray for their health as dengue fever is at epidemic proportions. Pray for generators as they need to have light in the night; they need to be able to cook food; they need to refrigerate food for the children in the communities; they desperately need clean water. Thank you for your prayers and support.