HIALEAH— More than 150 Hispanic pastors and church leaders from across South Florida gathered on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Florida Baptist Convention’s Southeast Regional Center in Hialeah for Por Su Reino, a one-day conference designed to inspire, connect and equip ministry leaders for gospel-centered work across the region.

The event, organized by the North American Mission Board in partnership with the Florida Baptist Convention, was part of Send South Florida, a church planting initiative focused on reaching one of the most diverse and rapidly growing regions in the United States with the hope of Christ by helping churches plant churches.

Equipping leaders for kingdom impact

Participants attended breakout sessions focused on discipleship, leadership development, evangelism and outreach, and church planting, along with a special track designed for women in ministry. Each session provided practical training and biblical encouragement aimed at strengthening local churches and advancing the gospel.

“We want to see a movement of Hispanic churches multiplying disciples and leaders who will reach South Florida and beyond,” organizers said. “This gathering is about unity, collaboration, and equipping the local church to live on mission ‘Por Su Reino’ which translates to ‘For His Kingdom.’”

Keeping the gospel central

The conference featured keynote messages from José Abella, pastor of Providence Road Church in Miami, and Raudel Hernández, pastor of Summit en Español, the Spanish-language campus of The Summit Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, where J.D. Greear serves as lead pastor.

Abella encouraged leaders to remain faithful to their callings and to continue building strong, gospel-centered churches that reflect the diversity and vitality of South Florida’s communities.

Hernández reminded attendees that above every ministry program or leadership role, believers are called first and foremost to share the gospel with the lost. “Before we are called to anything else,” he emphasized, “we are called to proclaim Christ.”

United for the kingdom

Por Su Reino served as a visible reminder of the growing unity among Hispanic pastors and churches in South Florida, all sharing the same vision to see lives transformed by the gospel.

“Every time leaders come together with one heart and one mission, the kingdom advances,” one participant shared. “We leave encouraged, renewed and reminded that we are not alone in this work.”