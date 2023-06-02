Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Graceville, FL

Looking for a Pastor who will be responsible for leading the church in functioning as a New Testament Church. He will serve the required hours per week to carry out all pastoral responsibilities. He must be a licensed, ordained minister who is called by God and equipped to effectively preach and teach the Word of God, possessing the biblical and spiritual qualities as outlined in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9.

Annual salary will be $30,000 with pastorium and 2 weeks paid vacation.

Contact Caleb Duncan at wfbadom@outlook.com for further information.