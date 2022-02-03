Pine Grove Baptist Church, Quincy, FL

Rural church seeking an ordained, bi-vocational minister who practices the Baptist Faith and Message; A shepherd who will covenant with us to fulfill the ministry of Christ in all facets of church life. We desire to be a beacon for God in our community hosting activities and events. Attendance averages 25 people. We offer salary, housing and utilities.

We can be reached at lisarowell32321@yahoo.com, also by phone 850-570-0612 call or text. We also have a letter of introduction available upon request, which will give you a glimpse of our Church and surrounding area.