Pine Grove Baptist Church, Lake City, FL
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Lake City, Florida, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Pastor. The applicant must be a devoted Christian, mature in his faith, committed to the Baptist faith and message, motivated leader and have sound management skills. Persons applying for the position should have extensive Biblical knowledge, ability to teach sound Biblical doctrine, and be a seminary graduate with upstanding moral character. Applicants should send a resume to theresagill@msn.com.