Pinckard Baptist Church of Versailles, KY is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor. We are a Southern Baptist Church located in Woodford County and adhere to the Baptist Faith and Message. We are a member of the Central KY Network of Baptist, KY Baptist and Southern Baptist Conventions. We are seeking a pastor who preaches from the Word, unifies all age groups in our church, has a track record of pastoral care and expository preaching. We will receive resumes until April 15, 2024. Please include a list of references and send to pinckardbcpastorsearch@gmail.com or mail to Pastor Search Committee, 3401 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, KY 40383.