Peniel Baptist Church and Academy, Palatka, FL

We are prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man for full-time Senior Pastor of Peniel Baptist Church and Academy. We desire a Southern Baptist applicant who adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Candidates must have a Master’s degree (minimum) or will complete their Master’s within 6 months from an accredited Baptist seminary. To view detailed information and resume requirements, visit PBC Senior Pastor Requisition . Submit resume packages and direct questions to resume@penielbc.com .