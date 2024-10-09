Peavine Baptist Church, North Georgia

Peavine Baptist Church, a multisite church in North Georgia, has an opening for a Full-Time Kids Pastor. We offer a comprehensive benefits package, which includes: Full health insurance coverage for the Pastor and his family, paid time off for vacations and personal days, retirement contributions, a sabbatical program for personal renewal and spiritual growth as well as competitive salary based on experience and qualifications. For more information and to submit your application, please email peavine.org/apply.