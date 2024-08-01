Peavine Baptist Church, Chattanooga, TN

Peavine Baptist is a highly evangelistic and fast-growing multi site church in North Georgia, just outside of Chattanooga, TN. We are seeking a qualified individual to join our team as Staff Pastor (Kids Ministry). This full-time position is integral to growing and pastoring our children’s ministries across all campuses. All interested and qualified applicants are invited to submit their applications and resumes for consideration. For more information and to download an application packet, please visit peavine.org/apply.