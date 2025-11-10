Pastors’ Conference 2026 president elected

ORLANDO–During the 2025 Pastors’ Conference gathering held Nov. 9-10 at First Orlando, Jeff Robinson, pastor of Grace Fellowship: A Church for All Nations in West Palm Beach, was elected to serve as president of the 2026 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference.

James Ross, pastor of Church on Bayshore in Niceville, nominated Robinson, saying that he has led Grace Fellowship: A Church for All Nations to be a leading church in baptisms in Florida, to develop healthier disciples, to be more engaged in Baptist life, to grow numerically and to build a healthy staff and leadership culture.

Robinson’s relationships make him “stand out as someone to lead this conference,” Ross said.

Through the years Robinson has had a passion to “encourage and equip slightly younger preacher boys. I was one of those men who benefited from Jeff’s heart and ability,” Ross said.

“Almost 20 years later, many have benefited from his heart to preach the Word, reach the world, and steward his relationship with other pastors well.”

Robinson “is willing to serve in this role to bring glory to Jesus and advance the kingdom. He is doing this because he loves Florida Baptist pastors, and he wants to serve you,” Ross said.

He served on the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions 2019-22 and 2022-25, serving as vice president 2024 and 2025, and he also chaired the recent Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer search team, which recommended Stephen Rummage to serve in this role.

Robinson earned a Bachelor’s in Theology degree from the Baptist University of Florida, an Advanced Master of Divinity in Apologetics degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Philosophy in Apologetics degree from Liberty University. He has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in philosophy, apologetics and theology, and he is the author of Persuasive Apologetics: The Art of Handling Tough Questions without Pushing People Away.

A pastor’s son, Robinson and his wife, Jenn, have four sons.

In his new role as 2026 Pastors’ Conference president, Robinson has appointed Nathan Brown, senior pastor, Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, and Louis Egipciaco, senior pastor, Elevate Church in Miami Lakes, to serve alongside him as vice presidents.

Robinson posted on social media that Brown and Egipciaco “have a long track record of keeping the main thing, the main thing, through biblical preaching and rock solid leadership. They’ve served their families and churches well and will do the same for Florida Baptist pastors.”