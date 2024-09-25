Church Positions

Pastor of Peniel Baptist Church and Academy, Palatka, FL

By Florida Baptist
0 26

We are prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man for full-time Senior Pastor of Peniel Baptist Church and Academy.  We desire a Southern Baptist applicant who adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.  Candidates must have a Master’s degree (minimum) or will complete their Master’s within 6 months from an accredited Baptist seminary.  To view detailed information and resume requirements, visit PBC Senior Pastor Requisition.  Submit resume packages and direct questions to resume@penielbc.com.

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.