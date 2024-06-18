Parkway Baptist Church, Goodlettsville, TN is prayerfully seeking a full-time associate minister position for children from ages birth through 6th grade. We are located a few miles north of Nashville, TN and the residential area around is exploding with growth and we are praying for God’s blessing to grow our children’s ministry. Church information can be found at parkwaybc.net. A job description is available upon request. Please send a resume and cover letter to parkwaybaptistsearch@gmail.com.