Parkview Baptist Church, Lake City, FL

Parkview Baptist Church is seeking a full-time Student Pastor to disciple students, equip leaders, and partner with parents as they lead their children to follow Jesus. Our students meet weekly on Sunday mornings for Life Groups and Wednesday nights for Student Worship Gatherings. We desire for our student ministry to be a place where all students know they are loved, connect with one another, and are challenged to become more like Christ. Resumes should be sent to daniel@pbclc.com.