Parkland Baptist Church, Winter Haven, FL

Parkland Baptist Church seeks Lead Pastor strong in Bible-based teaching/articulating God’s message; able/willing to shepherd, work with, and love the Parkland family. He should be above reproach with strong leadership skills, he must have a deep love and burden for people and lost souls, while seeking solid growth and maturity for the Church. For a detailed job description or to apply, email parklandbaptistwh@outlook.com . To apply, send resume and information, as well as sermon links.