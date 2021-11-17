One More Child, Lakeland, FL

is seeking a self-motivated administrative assistant for our CFO/VP, who will perform clerical duties, complete assigned reporting, and schedule meetings. Effectively communicating with vendors, donors, churches, and community partners to enhance engagement with and the business of the organization.

Qualifications: HS diploma, proficient in Microsoft Office specifically Word, Excel and Outlook and willingness to learn platforms such as Teams, Asana, etc. Up to 29 hours a week

Please visit: https://onemorechild.org/available-positions/cfo-administrative-assistant/ or email resume to recruiter@onemorechild.org