One More Child announces leadership transitions

LAKELAND­– One More Child leaders announced Feb. 25 that Chief Operations Officer Stephen Robert has been appointed by the organization’s board of directors to the role of president and CEO, while former president and CEO Jerry Haag will serve as the CEO of One More Child Foundation.

Haag served as the organization’s president and CEO for the past 18 years. Under his leadership, One More Child went from serving 3,351 children and individuals in 2007 to 250,259 in 2023. While One More Child’s global headquarters is based in Lakeland, its services have expanded nationally and globally, serving foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and survivors of human trafficking. In his new role, Haag will focus primarily on expanding the organization’s Foundation, which was established in 2011, to directly support the mission of One More Child.

Robert has held leadership roles at One More Child over a 15-year span, serving as COO for the past four years. He was instrumental in developing the organization’s strategic vision and carrying out its national expansion efforts in North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Texas.

In his new role, Robert will continue to lead One More Child’s growth and expansion while overseeing capital projects underway in Lakeland, Tampa, Jacksonville and Sarasota.

Acknowledging these leadership transitions, Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, said, “One More Child continues to be a major force for Florida Baptists in bringing hope and wholeness to children and families. Michele and I have been personally blessed by our friendship with Jerry and Christi Haag over the years. Dr. Haag’s transformational leadership at One More Child has made a huge contribution to God’s kingdom and Florida Baptists. I know he will continue to serve with distinction as he transitions to the One More Child Foundation.

“I am equally convinced that Stephen Robert will bring stellar and stalwart leadership as the CEO of One More Child. I know there are great days ahead for One More Child and the precious families this ministry serves.”

One More Child Board Chair Spike Hogan agrees, saying, “One More Child has undergone tremendous growth under the exceptional leadership of Dr. Haag. When I joined the board, we were just a Florida-focused ministry. Today, we are worldwide. Millions of vulnerable children and struggling families have received life-changing services because of his passion and innovative approach to helping people in their greatest time of need.”

Hogan, senior pastor of Chets Creek Church in Jacksonville, continued, “With Dr. Haag continuing to build the Foundation and Stephen taking the helm as the organization’s new CEO, we will grow stronger and expand wider to reach those who are suffering and hurting in our communities and across the globe.”