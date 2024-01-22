One Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

One Church Jacksonville Beach is seeking a part-time Church Pianist. Compensation will be based on experience and skill. Duties: Provide piano accompaniment for our church service during Sunday Morning Worship with a rehearsal preceding the service. Be available to provide additional services, such as holidays that include Christmas Eve, Good Friday, or other designated activities. Contact Worship Pastor Jeff Marinos – 305-898-9400 or email church office – office@onechurchjaxbeach.com.