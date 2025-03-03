Olga Baptist Church, Fort Myers, Florida is seeking a Bi-vocational Pastor. Sunday morning service, Wednesday night prayer/Bible study, visitation and at least one day in the office. We are an SBC church and affirm the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Annual salary starting at $26,000 with a possible raise after six months and possibly full-time, depending on the growth of the church. Resumes may be submitted to info@olgabaptist.org by the end of April 2025.