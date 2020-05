Oak Harbor Baptist Church located in Mayport, Florida has an immediate opening for a part-time music minister.

Currently the congregation is worshiping out of the Baptist Hymnal utilizing the piano. However if you are able to bring any other accompaniment with you from which you could lead worship that might be possible.

You can reach the church at info@oakharborchurch.net. Our phone number is 904-246-6922. We would love to hear from you.