Now in its fourth year, ‘Acts 2:41 Baptism Sunday’ set for May 3

JACKSONVILLE–In the past three years more than 2,500 new believers have been baptized in the waters along the state’s 663 miles of sandy beaches, 1,350 miles of coastline and countless miles of riverbanks to profess their new faith in Jesus Christ during Florida Baptists’ annual “Acts 2:41 Baptism Sunday.”

Now in its fourth year, Acts 2:41 Baptism Sunday, “Baptizing Coast-to-Coast” set for May 3, will once again shine a light on the power of the Gospel testimony to change lives as churches across the state will join in unity during the one-day celebration.

On that day, Florida Baptist churches plan to gather at beaches near their community—or another public body of water—to demonstrate and rejoice in the newness of life expressed through believer’s baptism.

The one-day emphasis is based on the passage found in Acts 2:41, “Then those who gladly received His word were baptized and that day about three thousand souls were added to them.”

The annual observance is always a day of celebration, said Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, who initiated the baptism emphasis to challenge Florida Baptist churches to get out in a public place and baptize new believers as a testimony to others.

“Acts 2:41 Sunday provides the opportunity to surround Florida with the witness of Jesus Christ. This unified day of testimony for our churches will declare from coast-to-coast in our state that Jesus Christ is Lord,” Green said.

“I am grateful for the strong evangelistic heartbeat of our Florida Baptist churches,” he said as stories of baptisms were shared and celebrated across numerous social media platforms.

To commemorate the day, participating churches are asked to register and provide locations where the baptisms will be held. After signing up for the event, pastors will receive a gift from the Convention.

Churches planning to participate can find additional information, resources and register their congregation’s involvement in the event here.

Included in the resources are items to promote the event, including logos, PDFs of fliers to distribute and a brief, promotional video to show during church. Fliers are available in English, Spanish and French. Step-by-step instructions to help churches plan and conduct a beach baptism event can also be downloaded.

Green said he is praying the event will continue to be a time of a great evangelistic harvest for Florida Baptists. “Let’s join as thousands declare their public professions of faith in waters across Florida on May 3!”