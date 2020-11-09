Northwest Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL

Is seeking to hire a full-time Associate Pastor to oversee all aspects of the college ministry and worship ministry under the direction of the Lead Pastor. The ideal candidate would meet the biblical qualifications of a pastor, have a passion for reaching and discipling college students, and possess the necessary musical abilities to lead worship. We’re looking for someone who is willing to take a long view and come alongside to help be a part of the revitalization process.

Additional information can be found here.