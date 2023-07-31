Northwest Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL

Is prayerfully searching for a new Lead Pastor. We are a conservative Southern Baptist affiliated congregation of slightly under 80 members.

NWBC website: https://www.mynwchurch.com/

The church is debt free and the worship center built in 2005 has plenty of room for growth. Northwest will be celebrating its 50 year anniversary in October. Doctrinally, we follow the Baptist Faith and Message.

We are seeking God’s chosen man who, through sound, Biblical spiritual leadership and discipleship, can help our church family develop and grow their personal relationship with Jesus Christ and to be a church that is reaching our community and world for Christ.

We will accept and prayerfully consider resumes until the Lead Pastor position is filled. Resumes will be received via email at searchcommittee@mynwchurch.com