Northside Christian Academy, Starke, FL
Northside Christian Academy, a Ministry of Northside Baptist Church in Starke, Florida is now hiring for these positions:
Principal
Guidance Counselor / Support Facilitator
Para Professionals
5th Grade Teacher
High School English Teacher
Middle/High School Math (Algebra, Geometry, Consumer Math)
Requirements:
A Christian who is actively attending in Church of Like Faith.
More information or to request an application, please email to:
or call 904-964-7124 option 3.
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
7415 NW CR 225
Starke, Fl 32091
904-964-7124