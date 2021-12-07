Northside Baptist Church, Tifton, GA

Is seeking to fill the position of Next Generation Pastor. This individual will lead the middle and high school ministry.

Responsibilities will be discipleship through teaching and mentoring, leading Wednesday night activities for students. The leader of this ministry will also plan events that will reach unchurched students, provide activities and opportunities for building community, and provide mission opportunities.

Northside is a vibrant multi generational church. Tift County high school has 2500 students, two middle schools, and Tift Area Academy which is a private school.

If interested send a resume and cover letter to stacy@nbctifton.org.