Northside Baptist Church, Starke, FL

is seeking a part-time student pastor.

The Student Pastor is responsible for providing spiritual instruction and leadership to the students, as well as their parents. He is responsible for proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraging the students to do so, for guiding the spiritual development of the student ministry, for providing pastoral care in the lives of students, their parents and the community, and for providing leadership in the overall Student Ministry.

Contact: Secretary@northsidebaptistonline.com, 904-964-7124