Northside Baptist Church, Starke, FL

Northside Baptist Church is an SBC church located in Starke, Florida seeking a full-time worship pastor to lead our worship team in all areas of ministry, including the Academy which is a ministry of NBC. NBC is looking for someone with a minimum of four years’ experience, a bachelor’s degree (Biblical studies preferred), skilled in Audio Visual technology and skilled musically. For more detailed information and to apply see the attached link https://nbcstarke.com/employment/.